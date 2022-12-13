Livestock management and indentification company Datamars has joined the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (GRSB) in an effort to accelerate sustainable farming.

Datamars said it will provide beef producers around the globe with data, enabling them to measurably improve productivity and animal health and create smarter and more sustainable future for the sector and the planet.

The company joined the GRSB in a bid to contribute to initiatives that help advance and champion sustainable beef production, gain further insights into the latest research and innovation, and to foster further industry collaboration.

Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef

The GRSB is a global, multi-stakeholder initiative based in Denver, Colorado, which aims to advance the sustainability of the global beef value chain through leadership, science and stakeholder engagement and collaboration.

Created in 2012, GRSB consists of 75 members from around the globe in five constituencies: Producers and producer associations; the commerce and processing sector; retail companies; civil societies; and national or regional roundtables.

GRSB defines sustainable beef as a “socially responsible, environmentally sound, and economically viable product that prioritises plant, people, animals and progress”.

Datamars CEO, Daniele Della Libera, said that being a member of GRSB will further the company’s ability to contribute, alongside other industry players who are aligned to the same goals, and continue to learn and identify ways to champion and accelerate sustainable farming.

“GRSB members include other leading industry players including producers, processors, retailers, and consultants who will collectively deliver stronger leadership and insights for the beef industry,” he said.

“Our membership will also help further accelerate our strategy and goals to transform the sustainability of livestock production and to deliver solutions that solve genuine problems and help make life easier for producers globally.”

Della Libera said he is excited to be working alongside the GRSB as Datamars continues to research, develop, and bring together integrated product solutions to help meeting the growing world population’s demand for protein and other nutrients in a sustainable way for farmers, the environment and animal welfare.

Ruaraidh Petre, executive director of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef, said: “We’ve had an exciting year as an organisation, having hosted our conference and attending COP.

“Furthermore, we’ve already welcomed several new members and are pleased to announce our newest member.

“Datamars’ technology empowers farmers with livestock management tools and insights which play an important role in helping our sector continue to make strides in becoming more sustainably productive and achieve the goals we set out as an organisation last year.”