Dairygold has moved to increase its milk price for supplies in the month of December, following the trend already underway in this round of processor milk prices.

The processor has announced an increase in its quoted milk price for December of 1c/L.

This brings its price to 40.5c/L, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

Dairygold said that this price would equate to an average December farmgate milk price of 50.9c/L, based on average milk solids achieved by its suppliers in December.

In terms of EU standard constituents of 3.4% and 4.2% butterfat, the qouted price is 44.2c/L.

A spokesperson for the processor said: “Dairy demand remains strong and dairy ingredient prices have continued to firm in recent weeks.

“As is customary, the Dairygold board will continue to monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis,” the spokesperson added.

Dairygold’s milk price announcement follows on from the announcement by Aurvio earlier today (Tuesday, January 18).

The board of Aurivo has increased November’s milk price by 1c to 40c/L for December, including standard bonuses and VAT, continuing the trend among several processors to break the 40c/L mark for milk supplied in December.

In a statement, Aurivo said that “global dairy demand remains strong with a positive outlook”.

Share standard paying suppliers to Aurivo will also receive 1.5c/L (VAT inclusive) bonus for all milk supplied in January, February and March 2021 in this month’s payment.

Yesterday, Kerry Group announced that it is increasing its base price for milk supplied during the month of December.

Kerry confirmed that the base price will increase to 39.25c/L, including VAT at constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

That is an increase of 1c/L compared to the November price of 38.25c/L, which itself was an increase of 1.25c/L on the previous month.

In a statement, the company said that, based on Kerry’s average solids for December, the milk price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 49.49c/L.

Glanbia and Lakeland announced their prices last week.