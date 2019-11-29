Dairygold rebrands its dairy ingredients portfolio

Dairygold Food Ingredients has launched a new brand identity for its business-to-business dairy and nutritional ingredients portfolio.

The new brand, Glenor, the Irish for ‘Golden Valleys’, reflects the nutrient rich pasture lands, the source of its naturally nourishing and traceable ingredients.

The Glenor brand will help strengthen awareness of Dairygold’s natural grass-fed and sustainable credentials across international markets, according to the southern co-op.

Visually, the design of the Glenor brand will closely mirror Dairygold’s corporate brand, which the cooperative says will provide an link to Dairygold’s international reputation as a high-quality dairy ingredient manufacturer.

Glenor reflects Dairygold’s ongoing investment in its international sales and marketing strategy to maximise the opportunity for post quota sales growth, according to the co-op.

Dairygold has assured that it is focused on”identifying every opportunity to add value to its suppliers’ milk through the sales and distribution of its naturally nourishing pasture fed ingredients across the globe”.

Speaking about the launch of the new brand, Dairygold CEO Jim Woulfe said: “Dairygold is a very strong brand with a robust reputation internationally.

“The launch of Glenor will enhance our global standing even further and will act as an endorsement of the natural and quality ingredients our customers have come to recognise.

“Dairygold has invested considerably over the past seven years to optimise post-quota opportunities and central to our strategy is to promote our Glenor brand globally to reflect the needs of our customers,” he said..

With the continued growth in population in dairy deficit regions, customers demand high quality natural ingredients produced sustainably in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

The Glenor brand will be rolled out across all Dairygold Food Ingredients’ products, from dairy powders to cheeses from November.