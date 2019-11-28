Beef Market Taskforce to meet next week

The Beef Market Taskforce will meet early next week, AgriLand understands.

It is understood that the taskforce will convene this coming Tuesday, December 3.

This follows the news earlier today, Thursday, November 28, that C & D Foods has decided to apply to have its injunctions against two protesters from the autumn demonstrations struck out.

The taskforce is one of the commitments made under the Irish Beef Sector Agreement, struck on September 15; other aspects include a review of the beef grid, currently ongoing, and the development of the Beef Market Tracker Index, launched last week.

This will be the first official meeting of the taskforce following a failed attempt last month.

The first meeting was supposed to be held on Monday, October 14; however, due to a protest outside the headquarters of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine – where the meeting was scheduled to take place – chairman Michael Dowling took the decision to postpone the meeting.

Its membership includes representatives from the Department of Agriculture, relevant state agencies, farm organisations and the meat industry, namely Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

The farm organisations that will be represented on the taskforce include the six main “recognised” organisations, AgriLand understands.

These include: Beef Plan Movement; the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA); the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA); and Macra na Feirme.