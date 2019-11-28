Tractors, taskforce and toys: Protest organisers have their say

The organisers of the recent protest held in Dublin by individual farmers earlier this week have issued a statement welcoming the lifting of the injunctions from the remaining two protesters earlier today, Thursday, November 28.

The organisers outlined their satisfaction to have “finally been able to highlight the discrepancies in the testimonies among several high-powered individuals who repeatedly told false truths and tried to dissuade us from highlighting our plight”.

Protest

In a statement today, the organisers expressed their gratitude to the people of Dublin, particularly those who offered support during the demonstrations.

The group namechecked the Shelbourne Hotel, Starbucks St. Stephen’s Green and Done Deal among the number of businesses in the area “who went above and beyond to support” them.

“We unreservedly apologise for any disruption caused but we did not undertake this protest lightly,” the organiser statement added.

To the members of An Garda Síochána, both who were on duty on November 26 and 27, and those who facilitated the protest beforehand, we are so grateful for your cooperation on all matters and are proud of the work that you do and the way that you do it, you are a credit to the force.

The statement also thanked a number of independent TDs, including: Mattie McGrath; Michael Collins; Danny Healy-Rae; Michael Fitzmaurice; and Michael Healy-Rae for their “support, understanding and help in outlining the crisis that rural Ireland is in”.

Toy collection for charity

“In the course of our protest we have collected new toys for the Jack and Jill Foundation which will be donated to them this Friday.

We chose a children’s charity because our children and their future are at the heart of our cause and we wanted to help and support families and children going through more difficult situations and pressing times than us.

“What we have achieved today is a stepping stone on what we have actually asked for,” the statement added.

Taskforce

“We request that the Beef Taskforce convene immediately and that questions are asked and accountability sought as to why this has not been a priority for the Minister for Agriculture and his Department as he so declared it was.”

The protesters warned that “incompetency or inadequacy” will no longer go unchallenged, adding:

“We work hard, we deserve fair pay and we are entitled to have our concerns heard by the people who supposedly represent us.

We will not be dismissed or ignored any longer; the crisis we are in and still facing is very real and our families are financially struggling in the lead up to Christmas.

“This situation could have been avoidable had actions been taken when we were promised it would have been – but regardless of the past, now is the time for change and immediate action,” the protest organisers concluded.