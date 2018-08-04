Dairy focus: Picking the low-hanging fruit to improve profitability

After taking the reins of the family’s farm in 2008, Conor Kelleher has overseen impressive improvements to the Cork-based dairy farming business.

Not only has herd size jumped from 89 cows in 2014 to 147 cows currently, the net profit (€/ha) has more than quadrupled over the same period. At an adjusted milk price of 30c/L, net profit has climbed from €517/ha in 2014 to €2,113/ha last year.

Conor’s approach to making the profitability change revolves around four key principles – the right cow, the right feed, a financial focus and not passing the tipping point.

“What we are doing on the farm is producing and selling milk solids and we’re looking for the cow that does that job,” Conor told delegates at the recent Irish Grassland Association (IGA) Dairy Summer Tour.

It’s a core principle. I’m looking for a cow that does a near 300-day lactation, has the right calving interval and delivers solids.

“I’m not looking for a cow that’s going to give me a nice Hereford bull calf to take to the mart, or, I’m not looking for a cow that’s going to make me proud when I go to the factory. The cow’s job is to produce milk and to produce it efficiently, so that’s where my breeding goal is.”

As it stands, Conor is milking a herd of crossbred cows. Originally a black and white herd, the introduction of Norwegian Red genetics in the early 2000s produced smaller, hardier cows with better udders and feet.

More recently, Jersey genetics have been added to the mix and a criss-cross of Jersey and Holstein Friesian sires are used to breed the next generation of cows. One third of the herd is now 33% crossbred – be that Norwegian Red or Jersey cross – at least two thirds are at least 25% of either breed.

The EBI of the herd stands at €124 and emphasis is placed on fertility, maintenance and calving sub-indices. The cows roughly produce 5,500L/year and 528kg of milk solids were produced from a meal input of 832kg/cow last year.