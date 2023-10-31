A 119-cow dairy herd can be managed with less than 3,000 hours of labour input per year, or 54 hours per week, according to a new study by Teagasc.

In this instance, the farmer contributed 77% of the labour input, working 2,314 hours per year or 47 hours per week, new research from Teagasc Moorepark shows.

The overall labour requirement on a dairy farm can be significantly reduced by applying appropriate farm facilities and efficient practices, Teagasc said.

This research used a case-study approach and has been published in the Irish Journal of Agricultural and Food Research today (Monday, October 31).

Labour efficiency

Previous research obtained through questionnaires has indicated that farmers considered working less than 55 hours per week to be an “acceptable” working week.

This level of labour efficiency was achieved while the farm met all of the key targets for a spring-calving herd, according to Teagasc research.

The study indicates the importance of efficient facilities, work practices and technologies, particularly in ensuring that the peak workload in spring is managed effectively.

It also ensures that the need for additional labour input is not over-estimated by being based on inefficient facilities and practices, according to Teagasc.

The study also emphasises the importance of managing the farm facilities, work tasks and practices in an efficient manner, particularly those associated with milking and calf care.

Dairy farms

The study shows that dairy farming systems can be sustainable in terms of workload, lead author on the study, Dr. Marion Beecher from Teagasc explained.

The consideration of the different farm facilities, work practices, and technologies will allow farmers to make “logical decisions” to address their labour challenges, she said, but highlighted:

“Placing greater value on the sustainability of workload will be essential for future dairy farming systems”.

Once efficiency is optimised, the farmer has the option to reduce their own contribution further by hiring staff or contractors, Teagasc researcher and co-author Dr. Bernadette O’Brien added.

A core strength of the Irish dairy industry is the role of the family in the operation of the dairy farm. However, their success is highly dependent on conducting a labour-efficient farming operation.

This is particularly important now with reduced availability of farm workers, combined with farmers placing greater emphasis on achieving a good work-life balance, Teagasc said.