Dairy calf registrations surpass the 300,000 head mark

The spring-calving season is in full swing on many dairy farms around the country, with farmers progressing nicely through the season.

Figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) indicate that 127,735 calves were registered to dairy cows during the week ending February 14.

However, turning back to the same week in 2019, just over 121,112 calves were registered that week. Therefore, this represents an increase of 6,623 head or by 5% when compared to the same period last year.

Moving to the overall picture in 2020, some 303,779 calves have been registered to dairy cows up to and including the week ending February 14.

Similarly, this is an increase on the number of calves that were registered in the same period in 2019. In the corresponding period in 2019, some 266,330 dairy calves were registered – an increase of 37,449 head.

Year-on-year dairy calf registrations up to and including week ending February 14: 2020: 303, 779;

2019: 266, 330;

2018: 319, 733.

A closer look at the figures available from ICBF show that the difference was greater between the same period in 2019 versus 2018.

Looking at dairy calf registrations during the same week in 2019, some 117,880 calves were registered, compared 131,287 in 2018 – a fall of 13,407 head.

Looking at this on a yearly basis, in 2019 some 277,742 dairy calves had been registered up to and including the week ending February 15, 2019, compared to 319,733 up to and including the same week in 2018 – a difference of 41,991 head.

Beef registrations

Moving to beef calf registrations, 14,310 calves were registered during the week ending February 14, 2020 – an increase of 432 head on the corresponding week in 2019.

A total of 62,942 beef calves have been registered so far this year – an increase by 3,347 head when compared to the same period in 2019.