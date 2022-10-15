A large number of dairy farms have experienced significant levels of expansion in recent years, which now means that extra labour is needed.

Labour shortages are affecting almost every sector and industry, with many in the agri-sector finding it particularly difficult to find staff.

The spring-calving period is just over four months away and this period, as many are aware, is when the most amount of labour is required on farms.

To ensure that there is adequate labour on farms for the spring, it may be a good idea to start looking for staff in the near future.

Staff for spring

For many, it might seem too early to begin looking for help next spring. However, what is likely going to happen is everyone will start looking at the same time and this will make the task more difficult.

Because of this, it is a good idea to get ahead of everyone else and begin the process of looking for help.

It is important when looking for someone to make it clear what their role will entail and how long the employment will last.

Farmers should outline the hours of work, jobs that will be completed and the pay for the role.

On many farms, extra labour is required during the spring period and once this period is over, the need for outside labour is greatly decreased.

Dairy farms

Many dairy farmers will wonder what labour is then best suited for their farm.

Most likely it is going to be part-time labourer – someone who is available to help in the spring and to provide some relief milking when required.

For this kind of labour an agricultural student might make the most sense. And, fortunately, many colleges are looking for farmers to take students.

Again, it would make sense to make contact with colleges sooner rather than later and show that you are interested in taking someone on.

Another option is to speak with a recruitment company or advertise that you are looking for someone.