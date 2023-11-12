The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is currently recruiting several data and mapping specialists.

The department is running an open competition for an earth observation specialist and two GEO spatial information systems (GIS) specialists.

The salary scale for the permanent positions ranges from €54,764 to €68,970.

Specialists

The job specification notes that the primary purpose of the earth observation specialist role will be “to support the department in the implementation of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) regulations”.

The successful candidate, who will be based in Portlaoise Co. Laois, must have a working knowledge of the Copernicus Sentinel satellite programme and experience in interpreting data for the identification of vegetation, land cover and use purposes.

They will contribute to projects as part of the development of an earth observation strategy for the department.

Along with providing spatial data management, big data processing and training, the role involves collecting, classifying and processing satellite and aerial imagery.

The two GIS specialists will be located in the department’s headquarters at Agriculture House in Dublin. They will provide expertise to DAFM on spatial data, mapping and location technologies.

Candidates are required to hold a Level 8 qualification or higher in earth observation, remote sensing technologies, GIS or a related field.

They will also be expected to have three years’ recent practical and relevant field experience.

DAFM will accept applications from prospective candidates until 2:00p.m on Tuesday, November 28.

DAFM

DAFM recently confirmed to Agriland that over 9,300 farmers have received notifications as a result of satellite farm inspections this year.

As part of the CAP, the Area Monitoring System (AMS) is mandatory across all EU member states to monitor compliance with farm scheme criteria.

It uses satellite data, gathered automatically every five days, to observe and assess agricultural activities and practices.

The AMS also uses photographs containing GPS locations produced using the AgriSnap, developed by DAFM, to verify declared crops.

This year, the system is being used to monitor the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS); Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC); Protein Aid Scheme (PAS); and Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The final round of AMS notifications for 2023 were issued on October 18, 2023.

DAFM said that it notified 107 herdowners of a potential non-compliance on land parcels declared for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) or Protein Aid Schemes in 2023.

“Applicants have until November 16, 2023 to reply to the final 2023 AMS notification,” the department spokesperson said.