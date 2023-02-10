There are currently no research projects on sheep milk production underway in Ireland but the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that government departments would be “happy to engage” with the sheep sector to “develop this sector”.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said while he is aware of several European studies into sheep milk production in Europe there are currently no research projects funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne, tabled a question in the Dáil asking Minister McConalogue for his views on whether he believed there could be a potential market for sheep milk in the European Union for the Irish sector.

Deputy Browne said latest evidence suggested that some European Union member states were no longer producing the same volumes of sheep milk as they had previously done.

The Sinn Féin TD asked the Minister for Agriculture if he had “any plans to assist in expanding Ireland’s production” in this area.

In response Minister McConalogue said the government remains committed to supporting the sector.

“The Irish sheep industry is predominantly focused on meat production with only a very small percentage of milking sheep which are mainly focused on local sheep’s milk cheese production, and this is reflected in current government policy and strategies”.

“However, DAFM and agencies are happy to engage with any industry members seeking to develop this sector,” he outlined.

According to the minister his department is currently in the process of expanding recognised producer organisation status to both the sheep and dairy sectors.

He also confirmed at the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) AGM that he intends to reconvene the Food Vision sheep group to discuss the current market position for the sector.

The minister said that while there are no schemes directly aimed specifically at supporting the sector’s milk producers, there are a number of schemes which they can apply to under Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

“Under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) scheme, sheep farmers can apply for capital investment grants for sheep fencing and specific housing investments, sheep handling equipment, EID tag readers and lambing cameras for sheep.

“Sheep milk farmers can also apply for capital investment grants for milking machines, water heaters, bulk milk tanks and other dairy investments,” Minister McConalogue added.