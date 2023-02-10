The Homeland and Nutrias Animal Feed Donegal Silage Competition winners for 2022 were announced at a recent event in the county.

The competition is segmented into five categories as follows, with a 1st and 2nd prize offered to winners from each category:

  • Dairy;
  • Beef;
  • Sheep;
  • Round bale;
  • New entrant (entrant to dairy farming within the last two years, or starting in 2022).
Donegal Silage competition
Homeland and Nutrias Donegal Silage Competition 2022 winners. Front row (l-r): Kyle McCandless; Peter McCandless; Allister Doherty; Mark Irwin. Back row (l-r): Jonathan Smyth Aurivo; Bertie Houston on behalf of his brother David; Mark Wallace; Zack Hamilton; Thomas Long

Participants in the competition had to collect silage sample bags from any of the Donegal Homeland stores and take a sample of their own silage.

Each competitor then returned the sample to their local Homeland store or Farm Commercial Specialist.

Here are the winners of the Donegal Silage Competition:

Jonathan Smyth and Peter McCandless with his son Kyle – overall winner Donegal Silage Competition 2022
Thomas Long – Round Bale – 2nd Prize with Jonathan Smyth
Zack Hamilton, on behalf of John Hamilton -1st Prize Round Bale with Jonathan Smyth
Mark Irwin – 2nd Prize – New Entrant with Jonathan Smyth
Alister Doherty – 2nd Prize -Dairy with Jonathan Smyth
Mark Wallace – 2nd Prize – Sheep with Jonathan Smyth
AURIVO DONEGAL GRASS HOMELAND NUTRIAS ANIMAL FEED SILAGE