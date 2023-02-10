Photos: Donegal Silage Awards winners announced
The Homeland and Nutrias Animal Feed Donegal Silage Competition winners for 2022 were announced at a recent event in the county.
The competition is segmented into five categories as follows, with a 1st and 2nd prize offered to winners from each category:
- Dairy;
- Beef;
- Sheep;
- Round bale;
- New entrant (entrant to dairy farming within the last two years, or starting in 2022).
Participants in the competition had to collect silage sample bags from any of the Donegal Homeland stores and take a sample of their own silage.
Each competitor then returned the sample to their local Homeland store or Farm Commercial Specialist.
Here are the winners of the Donegal Silage Competition: