Advance payment dates for a number of schemes under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027 have been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The department has told Agriland that an advance payment for the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), is expected to be paid on October 23, 2023, along with the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment.

Shortly after, the advance payment for the new eco-scheme, which replaces many elements of the previous Greening Scheme is expected to be made on October 31, 2023.

Balancing payments for the three schemes mentioned above are expected to be issued in December 2023, which will be line with the timeline from previous years.

The Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the expanded Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) claims are made through the BISS applications. The department has announced that these payments are expected to be made in November 2023.

Advertisement

The payment for the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CIS-YF), which has replaced the Young Farmer Scheme from the previous CAP, will be paid in December, although it has not provided an exact date.

Payments under the Protein Aid Scheme (PAS) and the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) are also expected to be made in December, but confirmation of an exact date is not yet available.

ANC and BISS payment dates

Agriland previously reported that the department has pushed back the payment dates for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme and the BISS.

ANC payments will be issued a month later than planned on October 17, while BISS payments will comments from October 24.

A number of farm organisations condemned this four-week pushback with the Dermot Kelleher, president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) stating that there is “no justification for withholding farmers’ income, particularly at a time when making ends meet has become more difficult than ever”.