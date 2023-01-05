The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a consultation on its draft Ammonia Strategy.

The draft strategy, which was launched yesterday (Wednesday, January 4), is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland. The department is seeking public participation and views.

Those interested in submitting their views on the consultation must do so before the closing date of Friday, March 3, 2023. This can be done through DAERA’s website.

DAERA said it recognised that ammonia emissions “have adverse effects on nature and public health and need to be reduced significantly in the years ahead”.

DAERA’s director of natural environment policy, Dave Foster, said: “The draft strategy, which was developed under the leadership of the department’s former minister, Edwin Poots, recognises that agriculture makes a significant contribution to the Northern Ireland economy.

“However, those farming practices contribute to ammonia emissions, which in turn have adverse effects on nature and public health.

“The draft strategy also recognises that rigorous action on ammonia is needed in the coming years, and that it is important that we find the right approach that helps our local farm businesses and rural communities thrive and be sustainable, while at the same time protecting our environment.”

The department said Northern Ireland has almost 250 sites designated for protection which are sensitive to the impacts of ammonia and nitrogen, and DAERA has legal obligations in protecting these sites.

The majority of these sites are currently experiencing ammonia concentrations and nitrogen deposition above the critical levels and loads at which damage to plants may occur, with Foster stating the department is aware it must “take action” to change this.

Foster said the department must commit to reducing the levels of ammonia if it wishes to see improvements in nature and public health, while also supporting local farming.

“Finding the right pathway to improvement will be crucial and we are keen to have as many views as possible from as wide a cross-section of the population on the measures proposed in the strategy,” he said.

UFU response

Following the launch of the draft Ammonia Strategy consultation, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said it has been waiting for DAERA to publish the draft “for some time”.

The union said the ammonia policy issue continues to be a “major stumbling block” in the planning process for farm developments.

UFU president, David Brown, said: “Northern Ireland farmers fully recognise the need to reduce ammonia emissions on farm. It remains a huge challenge for the industry, but our members care about the environment and are willing to do their bit to reduce emissions.

“This is evident by the significant uptake of Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment [LESS] in recent years which is part of the solution to reducing ammonia emissions.

“The release of the draft ammonia strategy is a step in the right direction however, we have deep concerns about some of the proposed measures within the strategy.

“This includes the practical and financial impacts on NI farms. We will now be taking the time to thoroughly scrutinise this strategy in depth within our committee structures, and once we have done so we’ll be able to comment further on the draft.”