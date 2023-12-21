The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said the move away from published Ammonia Standing Advice makes those involved look “totally incompetent”.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) announced on Tuesday (December 19) that the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) will no longer rely on published Ammonia Standing Advice and will instead provide planning authorities with advice on a case-by-case basis.

The department said that this system would be the case “until such times as a new ammonia strategy and updated standing advice have been agreed and are in place”.

The UFU said the decision was made without ministerial approval or consultation and has the potential to stall “much needed on-farm advances”.

UFU president David Brown said, “After various pauses to on-farm planning applications, DAERA has now issued a change in policy on the mouth of Christmas, in what appears to be an attempt to slip it in under the radar.

“It’s infuriating, especially when this sudden decision has been taken without any consultation or warning.

“How are farmers supposed to invest or make plans to sustainably develop their farm business when they have no idea if and when things could change again?

“This is the third change in the last seven months in addition to a ‘call for evidence’ on a revised policy. It makes DAERA and NIEA look totally incompetent on this issue.”

Ammonia Standing Advice

DAERA said the decision was reached by a senior officer of the department under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Act 2022 after “careful consideration”.

The decision was also made in response to a potential legal challenge by the Office of Environmental Protection and has been approved by the permanent secretary.

“Since 2019 we have been calling for clarity around ammonia and planning and are still no further forward,” Brown said.

“It is an absolute joke at this point and clearly shows the need for the NI Executive to return and make decisions for the NI Assembly, holding DAERA and NIEA to account.

“It needs to be recognised that farm development is extremely expensive and is a huge financial commitment. From planning fees and the various reports that are needed to satisfy NIEA to the actual building itself is very costly.”

‘More hinderance’ for farmers

For many farm families in Northern Ireland, Brown said the cost of planning is “simply unaffordable”.

“…now this sudden policy change has the potential to create more hinderance for farmers by pausing much needed advances on-farm again, stopping some that are currently in the system or putting farmers off the idea completely,” he said.

“Our members are frustrated and angry about the constantly moving goalposts.

“In this latest planning development, NIEA does not seem to recognise that to help improve farms’ environmental footprint regarding GHG emissions, ammonia or water quality issues, investment in farm infrastructure and replacing older facilities is vital.

“Yet, planning permission continues to be a major stumbling block for farmers, preventing them from doing more to improve the environment.”

Brown said there is a dire need for planning policy that supports Northern Ireland’s farmers and their ambitions to become more sustainable.

“The UFU is now considering its next steps on DAERA’s decision to drop the Ammonia Standing Advice and will first discuss the matter internally with its committees,” he said.