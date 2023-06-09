230 new tractors were licensed for the first time during May, according to data published today (Friday, June 9) by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This figure is down by 20% when compared to the same month last year when 288 new tractors were registered.

During the first five months of the year, 1,267 new tractors were licensed for the first time, which is up from 1,221 in the same period in 2022.

The data also shows that 272 used/imported tractors were licensed for the first time last month, which is an increase on May 2022 when 247 units were registered.

Between January and May of this year, 1,190 used tractors were licensed for the first time, up from 1,053 over the corresponding period in 2022.

CSO

The CSO data shows that the number of new cars licensed in May 2023 increased by 3,332 vehicles (47%) to 10,452, compared with May 2022.

In the first five months of 2023, 18% of all new cars licensed for the first time were electric vehicles (EV) compared with 13% in the same period in 2022.

Plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) new cars licensed in the first five months of 2023 rose by 21% compared with same period in 2022.

26% of the new cars licensed in the first five months of the year were PHEV or EV, compared to 22% diesel and 35% petrol.

The proportion of new diesel cars licensed is down from 26% in the same period in 2022 and from 47% in 2019.

The number of used cars licensed in the first five months of 2023 increased by 5% compared with the same period in 2022.

Volkswagen was the most popular make of new private cars licensed in May 2023 with 1,576 units.

Commenting on the data, Nele van der Wielen, statistician in the transport section of the CSO, said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has increased by 52% from 7,825 in the first five months of 2022 to 11,918 in the first five months of 2023.

“In the first five months of 2023, 23,944 new cars licensed were petrol cars compared with 16,227 in the same period in 2022, an increase of 48%.

“At the same time, new diesel cars licensed have decreased by 5% in the same period,” she said.