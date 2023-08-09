Excise clearances of green diesel, which is mainly used for agriculture and the heating of larger buildings, totalled 100 million litres in June, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The statistics for June 2023 show that year-on-year excise clearances of green diesel, also known as marked gas oil, were 1% higher compared with June 2022.

The figures, published today (Wednesday, August 9), are based on statistics collected by Revenue Commissioners on the volumes of fuel clearances covered by excise taxes and generally, fuel excise clearance figures indicate the level of sales and consumption of fuels.

Overall autodiesel volumes in June 2023, according to the CSO, were down 3% on the previous June.

Paul McElvaney, statistician in the environment and climate division of the CSO said: “At 289 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in June 2023 were 3% lower than in June 2022 and 5% lower than in June 2021.

“Looking at the first six months of the year, we can see autodiesel clearances were 1.4% higher compared with the same period in 2022.

“However, they were 0.6% lower when comparing the 12 months from July 2022 to June 2023 with that of July 2021 to June 2022”. Source: CSO

According to McElvaney clearances of petrol in June 2023 totalled 84 million litres which was 7% higher than in June 2022 but 4% lower than in June 2019

“Unleaded petrol clearances were 9.9% higher in the first six months of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022, and 5.6% higher when comparing the 12 months from July 2022 to June 2023 with that of July 2021 to June 2022,” he added.

But clearances for kerosene, mainly used as a heating fuel in homes, were according to the CSO, 27% lower in June 2023 compared with June 2022.

The Irish government’s temporary reduction in the excise duties charged on petrol, diesel and green diesel ended in June and the rates increased by 6c for petrol, 5c for diesel and 1c on green diesel.

From September 1, the rates will increase by 7c for petrol, 5c for diesel, and 1c green diesel.

By October 31, the excise duties rates will be fully restored with an increase of 8c for petrol, 6c for diesel and 3.4c for green diesel.