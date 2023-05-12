Fertiliser prices have declined again in March, down 5.9% on February according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures have been steadily declining month-on-month this year. January showed a decline of 2% compared to the previous month, February a decline of 3.9%.

Fertiliser costs are at their lowest since the war in Ukraine began. According to Agriland sources they are predicted to fall again.

The agricultural output price index was up 8.1% in the 12 months to March 2023, while the agricultural input price index rose by 7.7% over the same period.

On a monthly basis, the agricultural output price index decreased by 3.8% when compared with February 2023, while the agricultural input price index for March 2023 was down by 1.3%.

Sectors and other prices

Analysing outputs over the last 12 months, pig costs increased by 52.2%, cereals by 47.5%, eggs by 30%, and poultry by 16.4%.

There have been increases in feed (+21.2%), seeds (7.1%), and plant protection product prices (+6.1%).

Veterinary expenses also increased by 6.1%.

“An overall drop was recorded in energy prices of 4.7%, although electricity prices rose by 62.7% over the 12 month period,” Dr. Grzegorz Głaczyński, statistician in the agriculture division said.