Consumers paid more for milk, cheese, and butter in May 2023 compared to what they would have paid a year earlier, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Two litres of full fat milk increased by 35 cent in the 12 months to May 2023 while a pound of butter also rose by 40 cent.

The latest CSO Consumer Price Index report also highlighted that the price of eggs increased by 18.8%, frozen fish by 28.1% and sugar by 42.5% over the year to May 2023.

An 800g loaf of white sliced pan increased by 18c, while an 800g loaf of brown sliced pan increased by 17c over the year.

Meanwhile consumers, according to the CSO, would have seen other price hikes in their grocery baskets from May 2022 – to May 2023, this included a 26 cent rise in 500g of spaghetti while the average price for 2.5kg of potatoes also rose by 5 cent.

Beef and veal prices increased by 7.6%, pork by 6.9%, and poultry by 13.1% from May 2022 to May 2023.

CSO statistician Anthony Dawson said: “The latest publication for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that prices for consumer goods and services in May 2023 increased by 6.6% on average when compared with May 2022.

“This was down from 7.2% in the 12 months to April 2023. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5.0% or more recorded in each month since October 2021.”

Consumers were also keenly impacted by sharp price rises in other key areas including housing, water, electricity and gas during the 12 months to May 2023.

Two of the most significant rises were seen in electricity where prices soared by 34.7% and gas which increased by 47.4%.

According to the CSO only education – where prices declined by 6.3% – and transport, which saw prices reduce by 1.7% were the only areas to show a decrease when compared with May 2022.

