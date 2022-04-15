The latest crops update by Teagasc confirms that growth rates are pretty much on track and disease levels are moderate.

Winter barley growth stages are near normal for this time of year. Most crops are at GS 31/32 after a period of slow growth in the last two weeks.

Fertiliser is up to date in most crops, but growth regulation and disease control have been delayed due to cold and frosty nights.

Disease levels are low, but brown rust is present in some six-row varieties like Bazooka and Belfry. There are reports of Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) particularly along the south coast.

Growth in winter wheat has slowed somewhat in the last couple of weeks due to some late frosts.

While many crops looked quite advanced a few weeks ago, they now seem to be near normal which means that for most, the leaf 3 fungicide application will be due towards the end of April.

Crops update – fertiliser

The main application of fertiliser is now due on crops as well as growth regulators.

Teagasc is confirming that oat crops are still looking quite “leggy” although the internal growth stage is about normal for this time of year.

According to the crops monitor table, most are at Growth Stage (GS) 31 at the moment. Crops in the coming weeks will need their final split of nitrogen as well as a growth regulator and a fungicide.

The sowing of spring cereals is virtually complete. It is expected that there will be an increase in the area of spring cereals due to the Tillage Incentive Scheme with spring barley the main beneficiary.

Establishment percentages are good in emerged crops due to good seedbed conditions as a result of a timely spell of dry weather in the second half of March.

Control of pests, weeds and fertiliser application will be the priorities for the next few weeks.

Planting crops

Planting of maincrop is now in full swing and talking to some growers, if the weather continues to be favourable in the next two weeks, many will be finished earlier than even last year.

Soil temperatures are 1-2°C above normal and many areas of the country have had little rain since St. Patrick’s Day, so soils are dry.

Finally winter oilseed rape – here crops are in full flower at the moment.

Even those crops with lower Green Area Indices (GAIs) at the beginning of spring seem to have grown well over recent weeks.

All nitrogen has been applied except for growers using liquid forms of the fertiliser. Disease levels appear to be low.