Cows and calves stolen from field in Armagh

Police are investigating the theft of livestock from a field in Co. Armagh are appealing for information.

The 10 cows and calves were taken the Newtownhamilton area of the county last week, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Constable Tom Nugent said: “We received a report at approximately 11:20am on Wednesday, June 20, that five calves and five cows had been stolen from a field on the Macullagh Road.

It was reported this occurred sometime between 8:00pm the previous evening, Tuesday, June 19, and 8:30am the next day.

The breed of animals reported stolen include: one Belgian Blue cow; a black Limousin cow; a red and white Hereford cow; two Charolais cows; two female Charolais calves; and three male Charolais calves.

Continuing, the constable urged: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Macullagh Road area between these times and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about livestock matching those reported stolen being sold in suspicious circumstances to contact us.

Advertisement

“Anyone who believes they have information that may assist our investigation is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 469 of 20/06/18.