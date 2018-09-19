Countdown begins for first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) today launched the first Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Balmoral Park.

A spokeswoman said the RUAS was “delighted” to add this new show and sale to its portfolio of agri events.

The programme will include the showing of beef cattle and lambs during the day, culminating with an auction in the evening. All competition stock from the day will be offered for sale on the evening of the event.

Showing is set to commence at 11:00am followed by the auction from 6:00pm.

Already more than 30 trade stands have been confirmed with more coming onboard week by week.

Beef cattle will compete for the title of Supreme Champion of Show with the winner set to be awarded the Allams Cup. Meanwhile, lambs shown on the day will compete for the title of Best Butcher Pair.

Advertisement

‘A vital role in the economy’

Richard Primrose, agri-business manager for principal sponsor Bank of Ireland UK, added: “The local beef and sheep industry plays such a vital part in the local economy of Northern Ireland.

“Through these championships and other activities year-round, we are proud to be helping farmers and food producers grow and strengthen their businesses for future generations.”

Alan Crowe, RUAS chief executive, added: ‘‘The RUAS is enthusiastic about the first ever Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships.

“We are so pleased to be able to host this event, which we are sure will be a welcome addition for the local beef and sheep industries.

The one-day event features a variety of showing classes and the ever popular auction in the evening; it also offers the chance to come together and socialise as well as visiting the agri-specific trade stands in attendance.

‘‘We are also indebted to the support of the local cattle and sheep breed clubs and societies, who have kindly contributed towards the prize fund.