RUAS announces date of first beef and sheep show and sale

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) has announced it will hold its first winter beef and sheep show and sale this November.

The event will replace popular winter beef fair Allams Show and Sale, which had become the cornerstone of many Northern Irish beef breeders’ winter calendars.

AgriLand broke the news that RUAS was planning a winter beef show back in December 2017. However, the event has now been extended to also include sheep.

The RUAS Premier Show and Sale of Farm Quality Assured Beef and Sheep will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

‘End of an era’

A spokesman for Allams said for the show it was the “end of an era”. The 2017 Allams sale was the last agricultural event to take place at the Kings Hall.

The event took place on November 27 and 28, 2017.

‘‘Allams have held Ulster’s Premier Fatstock Show and Sale at the RUAS showgrounds at Balmoral, Belfast, successfully for the last 25 years,” he said.

“We feel for us it is the end of an era. We are, however, delighted that the RUAS have taken on this prestigious event with exciting plans to grow and expand it at their excellent facilities at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.