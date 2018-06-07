ABP backs UFU air ambulance fundraiser

Meat processing giant ABP has announced it will link-up with two local charities at its suppliers’ summer steak barbecue later this month.

The two causes include the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s (UFU’S) bid to raise £100,000 for the air ambulance and the Cash for Kids Northern Ireland charity – which ABP has recently become a corporate champion of.

The ABP Summer Steak Barbecue is expected to attract hundreds of the firm’s beef and lamb producers and their partners.

It takes place at the Armagh City Hotel on June 22 with live country music and dancing to Johnny Brady. Downtown Radio ‘Drivetime’ presenter Neal McClelland will host the event and a charity auction.

Two tickets to see US country music star, Shania Twain, at the SSE Arena in September will be awarded to the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed Lady,’ courtesy of Downtown Radio.

UFU president Ivor Ferguson said he was “very pleased” by the announcement.

“The air ambulance provides a vital service to the rural community. It has been in place just under a year and already many of its call-outs have been farming related,” he said.

It is something we all hope we will never need; but, we will be forever grateful that it is there if we do.

“It is mainly funded through donations and needs to raise £2.5 million every year to remain operational.”

Cash for Kids is celebrating its 10th birthday this year with ABP also committing to raising a minimum of £10,000 for it in support of the charity’s mission to help local disadvantaged children all over Northern Ireland.

Welcoming ABP as a corporate champion, Cash for Kids charity manager Geraldine Andrews said: “We are delighted to have ABP on board to help with our mission of responding to the needs of children in local communities who are suffering as a result of illness, disability, poverty or neglect so they can live better lives and achieve their potential.”