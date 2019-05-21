Council green light for $4bn plan – in spite of farmer’s objection
By Gordon Deegan
Kildare County Council has given the green light to plans by Intel for its planned new $4 billion (€3.53bn) manufacturing fabrication (FAB) facility at its Leixlip plant.
The planning authority has given the chip giant the go-ahead in spite of a small number of objections against the proposal including one from long time planning opponent of Intel at Leixlip, local farmer, Thomas Reid.
The 10-year permission to Intel will provide a windfall of €9.723 million for Kildare County Council – if work on the project proceeds.
The planning permission follows three years on after Intel secured planning permission for the first phase of the ‘fab’ facility valued at $4 billion.
In total, the two planning permissions represent a $8 billion (€7 billion) investment which will employ 6,000 construction workers at peak and 1,600 full time jobs on completion.
The projects represent the largest single private investment in the history of the state on one project, if given the go-ahead by Intel globally.
The council gave the plan the go-ahead after concluding that the proposal accords with national, regional and local planning policy and would not be injurious to the general amenity of the area and would be in proper accordance with the planning and sustainable development of the area.
In giving the project the go-ahead, the council had regard to the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 National Planning Framework and the planning history of the site.
However, the council’s grant of planning permission is almost certainly to be appealed to An Bord Pleanála by objectors.
This would result in a planning permission – if granted by the appeals board – towards the end of the year.
Sweetman – who had lodged an earlier submission with the council on the Intel plan – told the planning authority that he failed to understand why it did not inform him of the significant further information submitted by Intel on the application.
He wrote: “The fact that Kildare County Council have excluded me from participating in the Environmental Impact and Habtitats Assessment leaves me no alternative but to appeal any decision to grant permission to An Bord Pleanála or to the High Court.”
Local farmer, Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Blakestown, Carton, Maynooth has also lodged an objection against the plan – the current application is the seventh Intel Leixlip application the farmer has objected to since 2012 with six previous Intel applications brought before An Bord Pleanála by Reid.
In 2015, Reid emerged victorious in his battle with the IDA where a unanimous Supreme Court found that the IDA making of a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for Reid’s 72ac farm adjacent to the Intel campus had been in excess of the IDA’s powers.