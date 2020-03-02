Cork equestrian property with a sand arena and other facilities for sale

Situated with views over lush green surrounds and within a peaceful location is a 6.2ac residential holding in Highmount, Milford, Charleville, Co. Cork (Eircode: P56 HX81).

Sherry FitzGerald Walsh, the estate agents looking after the property, is facilitating the sale.

The holding is located 2km from Milford and 2km from Feenagh village, while Dromcollogher is 6km in distance.

Charleville town, which is set in the middle of very rich agricultural land, is a centre for dairying and cheese processing based in the Golden Vale Co-op Creameries.

Equine interest

This property, which stands on approx 6.2ac, includes a number of outbuildings such as three double stables, with water in each stable, a sand arena, a large tack room and storage space.

According to the estate agents: “The surrounds reflect the overall presentation of this property and may suit someone with an equestrian interest.”

In addition, there is a two-storey detached property present, which comes complete with a double garage that has three electric double doors.

The ground-floor interior of the home comprises: a large sitting room; a family/dining room; a kitchen / dining room; a utility with guest WC; and a conservatory.

Furthermore, upstairs, there are four spacious bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, and there is family bathroom.

Want to know more?

Additional features include a tree-lined kerbed driveway and mature lawns, which surround the property.

Viewing of the holding is highly recommended by Sherry FitzGerald Walsh.

The residential property at Charleville is guiding at €335,000 and is for sale by private treaty. More information can be found online.