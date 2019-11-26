Cooney Furlong to host ‘TAMS Information Event’

Cooney Furlong Machinery Company will hold a ‘TAMS Information Evening’ tomorrow (Wednesday, November 27) from 3:00pm until 8:00pm.

It will take place at the firm’s premises on the Old Dublin Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

Tom O’Connor – sales executive for Cooney Furlong Machinery Company – explained: “The full range of Amazone and Vaderstad tillage machinery will be on display.

“Also on view will be ex-demo and used machinery. Our team, as well as brand specialists, will be there.”

He added: “We really want to demonstrate the full line from both the Amazone and Vaderstand product ranges.

“We want to talk about Vaderstad’s capability to understand customer demands throughout the development stages, as well as Amazone’s unique product design.”

Advertisement

He continued: “On the night, we will host the Irish launch of the Amazone Centaya [pneumatic] harrow-mounted seed drill – mounted on an Amazone Combidisk.

“Amazone now offers the CombiDisc – a mounted, compact disc harrow – in a 3m working width.”

25,000th seed drill

In related news, Amazone – which is headquartered in Germany – now claims to have sold its 250,000th seed drill.

According to the manufacturer, the origins of its first seed drill stretch back to 1947, when the 2m-wide D1 was introduced.

1966 saw the advent of what Amazone describes as an “active seed drill combination”. The so-called D4 (pictured below) was coupled to an RE reciprocating harrow – to form its first ‘combi’ rig.

The company claims that its later D7, which came out in 1972, was “one of the world’s best-selling seed drills”.