Algerian and Egyptian livestock buyers visit Ireland following export of 250 bulls

13 influential livestock buyers from Algeria and Egypt are being hosted by Bord Bia from today, Tuesday, November 26, the Irish food board has announced.

The buyers are in Ireland on a three-day business trip visiting farms and export assembly centres around Ireland until Thursday, November 28.

The visit comes following the revision of health certificates for the export of Irish cattle to Algeria, and the subsequent export of 250 Irish bulls to the Algerian market on Thursday, November 21.

The buyers include representatives from seven Algerian livestock companies and three Egyptian companies with a combined purchase requirement of over 110,000 head of cattle per year.

Nicolas Ranninger, Africa manager for Bord Bia, commented on the importance of the buyers’ visit, stating:

“This visit comes at a crucial time, allowing Irish cattle exporters to push on and establish potentially lucrative business relationships with buyers from both Egypt and Algeria.

“Both markets have significant live import needs, particularly for young bulls. The visit will focus on the strengths of our livestock industry, including the clean health status, quality, and performance attributes of Irish cattle.

“We will also highlight our robust controls regarding traceability and transport, as well as advancements in genetics and management.

The objective is to help establish Ireland as a trusted supplier of high quality, healthy livestock to both regions, and thereby provide an alternative market outlet for Irish farmers.

Irish live cattle exports are recording strong growth in 2019 with exports of weanlings up 11% and finished cattle up 32% on last year.

On Wednesday, the buyers will meet directly with Irish cattle exporters in a series of one-to-one meetings organised by Bord Bia, with the aim of establishing relationships and securing contracts.

Ranninger continued: “Bord Bia’s team in Africa are available to assist Irish cattle exporters wishing to target Egypt and Algeria, by providing on-the-ground market insight and support, enabling them to leverage business opportunities gained from this visit and into the future.”

On the final day of the visit, the buyers will get a deeper appreciation for high quality Irish cattle, visiting two suckler farms and the performance-recording centre of ICBF (Irish Cattle Breeding Federation) in Tully, Co. Kildare.

Health certs

Following technical meetings in Algiers between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and its Algerian counterparts earlier this year, two revised health certificates were agreed earlier this month for the export of cattle for breeding purposes and male cattle for further finishing.

Health certificates for live cattle exports to Egypt were also updated in April this year.

It is hoped this will enable Irish exporters to resume sending finished, store and breeding animals to the Egyptian market.