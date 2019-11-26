How many new telehandlers and loaders are selling?

The Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has released its latest data – pertaining to registrations of new telehandlers (telescopic handlers) and wheeled loaders.

Telehandler registrations during October were down on last year’s level. 22 (new) units were registered last month (in the Republic of Ireland), compared with 34 during October of 2018.

A total of 459 such machines have been registered during the first 10 months (January-October) of this year.

The FTMTA’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – said: “Despite the falls of recent months [compared to last year], there is still an overall year-on-year increase of over 28% in registrations of new telehandlers.

“The three counties with the highest levels of registrations [of new telehandlers] during the first ten months of the years are Meath (86 units), Cork (76 units) and Wexford (57 units).”

Wheeled loader figures

Registrations of (new) wheeled loaders improved considerably during October (compared with October of 2018). 14 units were registered – double the level seen during October of last year.

This brings the total number of (new) wheeled loaders registered during the first ten months (January-October) of 2019 to 98 units (down eight units on the same period of 2018).

Registrations of (new) backhoe loaders also improved (compared with October of 2018). Five units were registered, up from a single machine during the same month of last year. The total for the year so far is 66 units (three behind the same period of last year).

Tractor data

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting a total of 83 new tractors were registered (in the Republic of Ireland) during October – bringing the cumulative figure for the first 10 months of the year to 1,913.

That’s seven units less than the same period (January-October) of last year.