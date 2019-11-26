Sheep marts: Strong demand for store lambs, as prices move in the right direction

Mart managers across the country are reporting a strong trade for store lambs, with prices up by €3.00/head for lighter store lambs.

Over the past week, there has been an increased demand for store lambs, with lambs under 35kg selling from €65/head up to €75/head. Heavier store lambs weighing between 36kg and 43kg are making from €75/head up to €88/head.

Factory-fit and butcher lambs remain a good trade, with lambs weighing between 48kg and 60kg making from €95/head up to €110/head.

Moreover, cast ewes remain a good trade, with prices ranging from €50/head up to €80/head for feeding ewes. Heavy ewes are making from €80/head up to €118/head.

Raphoe Mart

Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday last, November 18. There was an improved trade across all the sheep classes, with a high clearance rate, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin.

Furthermore, there was a good demand for lambs, with a top price of €116/head achieved for lambs weighing 61kg.

Heavy ewes sold from €50/head up to €120/head.

Sample prices: 33-37kg: €75-85/head;

37-40kg: €85-95/head;

41-47kg: €95-105/head;

48-60kg: €105-116/head.

Carnew Mart

Some 3,216 sheep were on offer at Carnew Mart on Thursday last, November 21.

Butcher and factory-fit lambs were up €3.00-5.00/head, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Furthermore, a top price of €110/head was achieved on the day for lambs weighing 54kg.

The store lamb and cull ewe trade continues to thrive, with a high clearance rate reported for these lots.

Store lambs weighing under 35kg sold for between €67/head and €82/head. Cull ewes sold from €80/head up to €110/head.

Sample lamb prices: 25 lambs weighing 54kg sold for €110/head;

11 ewe lambs weighing 48kg sold for €104.50/head;

12 ram lambs weighing 51kg sold for €103/head;

30 ram lambs weighing 60kg sold for €107.50/head;

15 lambs weighing 27kg sold for €68/head.

Dowra Mart

A bigger sale of sheep were presented at Dowra Mart’s weekly sale on Friday last, November 22.

There was a good trade for lighter store lambs, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth.

Furthermore, factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €90/head up to €111/head, with a top price of €111/head achieved for lambs weighing 52kg.

Forward stores made from €75/head up to €88/head, with the lighter stores making from €55/head up to €70/head.

Heavy cull ewes made from €80/head up to a top price of €118/head, with feeding ewe prices ranging from €50/head up to €80/head.

Roscommon Mart

Roscommon Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Wednesday last, November 20.

There was a strong demand for cast ewes and lambs, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley.

There was a steady trade for ewe lambs, with a top price of €110/head. Furthermore, factory-fit lambs weighing 50.5kg sold for €106/head.

Cast ewe prices ranged from €43/head up to €118/head.

Sample factory-fit lamb prices: 50.5kg: €106/head;

52.1kg: €106/head;

52.8kg: €105/head;

46kg: €102/head;

48.4kg: €100/head. Store lamb prices: 44kg: €86/head;

38.2kg: €85/head;

35.4kg: €80/head;

36.9kg: €78/head.

Baltinglass Mart

There was a strong entry of 1,500 lambs on offer at Baltinglass Mart on Saturday last, November 23.

A top price of €110/head was achieved for lambs weighing 56kg, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

There was a strong trade for store lambs, with a top price of €85/head achieved for lambs weighing 32kg.

There was a steady trade for cast ewes, with prices ranging from €70/head up to €98/head.

Sample lamb prices: 14 lambs weighing 51kg sold for €104/head;

Five lambs weighing 40kg sold for €90/head;

Eight lambs weighing 41kg sold for €86/head;

Two lambs weighing 32kg sold for €85/head;

Six lambs weighing 37kg sold for €81/head.