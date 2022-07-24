The Cooley Sheep Breeders’ Association is set to hold its inaugural store lamb sale at Carnaross Mart next Saturday (July 30).

Off the back of a successful inaugural ‘ewes with lambs at foot’ sale that took place in May, the association said at the time it had plans to hold more sales throughout the year.

And, that is the case with approximately 1,000-1,200 store lambs expected to be on offer at Carnaross Mart for its first ever store lamb sale, with all lambs coming from the Cooley peninsula only.

The sale is due to kick off at 12:00p.m.

Conor McCann of the Cooley Sheep Breeders’ Association told Agriland: “We said we had something up our sleeve earlier in the year and following on from the success of the ‘ewe with lambs at foot’ sale, we are glad to announce our first ever store lamb sale.

Advertisement

“The lambs on offer are all coming off the Cooley peninsula and will generally weigh anywhere from 27kg up to 35kg and all lambs will have either been plunge dipped or treated with a pour-on.”

Inaugural ewe with lambs at foot sale

Cooley Sheep Breeders’ inaugural sale of ewes with lambs at foot on May 21 saw prices reach €392.

Prices ranged from €130/unit for single lambs at foot up to 392/unit, with most of the trading done from €180/unit up to €300/unit.

229 ewes turned up with their lambs on the day and a new address was found for them all.