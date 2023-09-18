Agricultural contractors are at their “wits’ end” as the deadline for slurry spreading is approaching, according to an Independent TD.

Deputy Carol Nolan said there is an urgent need for Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to show a “reasonable degree of regulatory flexibility” on the issue.

The Laois-Offaly TD has been contacted by a number of contractors who said that recent heavy rain means that the deadline on October 1, will be “impossible to achieve”.

Slurry spreading

Last month, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) called on the government to extend the period for slurry spreading.

The FCI said that an extension would cater for excess slurry production due to livestock being housed earlier than usual, or slurry which has been held back for later application, due to wet weather conditions.

The group said that any slurry spreading taking place during an extension to the open period would be done though low-emission slurry spreading (LESS) equipment. Deputy Carol Nolan

“Both ministers, through their ongoing inaction and their unwillingness to sign-off on a limited extension, have placed massive stress upon agri-contractors and farmers at a time when they are already struggling to process to impact of the nitrates decision,” Deputy Nolan said.

“What we are seeking here is a proportionate and time-bound window of opportunity that will instantly relieve the pressure on contractors. That is not too much to ask in my opinion.

“Both ministers must signal their willingness to provide the extension and to give contractors the breathing space they need because this is causing genuine and totally avoidable levels of frustration,” the TD added.