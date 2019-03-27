Contractor (FCI) conference looms: Drivers from New Zealand and Australia needed?

The Association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) will hold its AGM (Annual General Meeting) on Sunday, April 7, at the Maldron Hotel, Portlaoise.

The association’s financial results for 2018 will be circulated prior to the event. Originally, plans were afoot to hold the conference tomorrow (Thursday, March 28). However, according to the FCI, delays in preparing the accounts prompted the change of date.

Several topics will likely be discussed at the event.

One such topic was highlighted in the association’s most recent newsletter to members, in which the FCI indicated that it had written to Heather Humphreys – the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation – seeking an extension of the current work permit scheme – to “allow contractors to seek seasonal drivers from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa”.

The association says that there is currently “a significant restriction on experienced New Zealand, Australian and South African machinery operators taking up roles with contractors in Ireland, as these employments are excluded under the Employment Permits [Amendment] [No.2] Regulations 2018”.

It also says that “a significant number of Irish farm machinery operators travel to New Zealand” during our off-season (off-peak) periods.

The FCI is proposing, for example, that New Zealand operators could come here – during our (Irish) peak season. It believes that similar arrangements could also work in the case of other southern hemisphere countries.

It’s worth noting that the association is planning a number of other events this year.

Chief among these is FCI Confex 2019. It’s scheduled to take place on December 4 – at the same venue as before, beside Dublin Airport.

It will run from 12:00 noon until 9:00pm; the FCI says that it will play host to over 40 trade stands and 20 seminars – covering topics of concern to contractors from both the farming and forestry sectors.