Danone opens new €240 million production facility

Danone – one of the world’s leading food companies – has announced the official opening of its new state-of-the art Nutricia production facility in Cuijk, the Netherlands.

The €240 million investment will be one of Danone’s largest in Europe in the last 10 years and will mainly produce specialised infant milk formula for infants diagnosed with specific medical conditions – along with standard infant milk formula.

The new plant will replace an older existing plant in Cujik and will have double the production capacity.

Despite this, the new plant will use 100% renewable electricity, 60% less water, 25% less energy and emit 50% less CO2 emissions; through the use of advanced environmental technologies and efficiently-designed manufacturing processes.

In a statement online, Danone said: “We believe the health of people and the planet are interconnected, as expressed through our company vision ‘one planet, one health’.Our new Nutricia Cuijk facility is a significant investment towards achieving that vision.”

At the opening of the plant was Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands and Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality – Carola Schouten – who said, “Danone’s Nutricia Cuijk facility is not only a monument to innovation and sustainable production, but also a recognition of the Netherlands as a dairy country.”