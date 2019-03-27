Travelling trailer missing tyre attracts trouble

A driver towing a trailer was landed in legal hot water recently for road safety issues when An Garda Siochana found the trailer to be missing a wheel.

Stopped on the Navan Road, Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin, according to Gardai the trailer encountered a tyre blow-out due as a result of being overloaded.

The driver in question removed the wheel but returned to the road with the implement.

Describing this as a danger to other road users, Gardai issued a court summons and grounded the luckless driver.

Taking to social media, the An Garda Siochana Twitter account posted images of the trailer, explaining: “Vehicle and trailer stopped on Navan Road, Blanchardstown, as missing a wheel.

“Trailer was overloaded so hence a blow-out. Driver removed damaged wheel but continued to drive causing danger to other road users. Driver prohibited from continuing and summons to court to follow.”

Trailer safety

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), if you’re towing a trailer, it is your responsibility as the driver to ensure that both the towing vehicle and trailer are safe and mechanically sound, fit for purpose, and legally compliant with all relevant Road Traffic legislation, i.e. tyres have adequate tread depth and are free from defects, lights and brakes are working and the hitch is in good condition.

Loads must be evenly distributed and securely tied down, according to the RSA.

Unevenly distributed loads will reduce the stability of the vehicle combination and increase the likelihood of an accident.