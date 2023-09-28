Calls for the creation of “community” between all players in agriculture in order to achieve systemic change were heard today (Thursday, September 28) at the From farm to fork: Shaping sustainable food systems conference.

The conference at University College Dublin (UCD) is hosted by EIT-Climate KIC, as part of its Community Week in Ireland, partnered with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Director for Healthy Planet, directorate general for research and innovation, European Commission, John Bell said that “we need to look at food systems as a whole”, and that community is a “major part” of food systems.

“Decision-making needs to connect to local communities in order to mobilise futures.”

His comments were echoed by Professor of Applied Microbiology and Biotechnology and director at BiOrbic Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre, UCD, Kevin O’Connor.

He said whether you’re a farmer or an academic, “everyone has the same goal” to increase sustainability and reach climate goals.

He highlighted the need to “translate knowledge” and have “respect” between players in the industry.

“The difficult bit of systemic change is that you’re consistently outside your comfort zone,” Prof. O’Connor said.

He added that “egos have to be left behind” and that “it’s about encouraging experts to come together”.

“It’s not about preaching, it’s about engaging all stakeholders meaningfully. It’s a coordination,” he said.

Government on systemic change

Minister of State with responsibility for research and development, farm safety and new market development, Martin Heydon said that agriculture is a “vital” part of the economy, but also has a responsibility to reduce emissions.

“The agriculture sector is in a period of evolution,” Minister Heydon said.

He said the government is committed to working with the sector to achieve goals as this transformation happens, and that Ireland is fortunate to have research supports, such as Teagasc and UCD.

Inspector at DAFM, Patrick Barrett said that the government will continue to provide supports, mentioning funding from the government to Teagasc and various schemes.

Barrett said that through workshops, he can see people have the “drive to find the answers”.

He added that for such a “deep subject”, the government needs to “aid people on the ground”.