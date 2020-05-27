Commission presents updated MFF proposals – with new figure for CAP

The European Commission has presented a new set of proposals for the EU budget – the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) – for 2021 to 2027, to cater for the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Included in these is a different figure for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget than what was proposed by European Council President Charles Michel last February.

The new proposed MFF would see €348.3 billion going towards CAP, of which €258.3 billion would be allocated to Pillar I and €90 billion allocated to Pillar II.

This is an increase of just under €20 billion compared to what was proposed by President Michel in February . He proposed a total CAP figure of €329.3 billion, with €256.7 billion going to Pillar I and €72.5 billion to Pillar II.

Pillar II sees the largest proportion of the overall increase, being now €17.5 billion higher in these new proposals than in February’s plans.

The increase in proposed funding for CAP – and indeed the increase in the overall MFF – is as a result of a new funding instrument called ‘Next Generation EU’, aimed at economic recovery in the wake of Covid-19.

This €750 billion instrument comes over and above the pre-existing MFF proposal, for a total EU budget for 2021 to 2027 of over €1.8 trillion.

Some €15 billion of that new €750 billion is allocated to CAP – all of which is earmarked for Pillar II.

Even with these increases in proposed funding for CAP, the total funding will remain lower than CAP funding in 2014 to 2020, which was €382.5 billion (if the UK is excluded from the calculation).

The new funding instrument will also see a significant bump in funding for the European Just Transition Fund,, which will be increased to €40 billion, with €30 billion coming from Next Generation EU.

Meanwhile, the funding for LIFE (an environmental and climate action programme) remains unchanged under these new proposals, at €4.8 billion.

Current prices

The above figures, including those for the original proposals from the European Council President in February, are expressed in terms of 2018 prices.

If these figures are adjusted for current price, the total MFF would rise to just above €2 trillion, of which CAP would constitute €391.4 billion – divided between €290.7 billion for Pillar I and €100.7 billion for Pillar II.

Under current prices, funding for the Just Transition Fund would be €44 billion, while funding for the LIFE programme would be €5.4 billion.