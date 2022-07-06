The European Commission has today (Wednesday, July 6) confirmed that it has sanctioned a €154 million Swedish support scheme for farmers.

The scheme will be focused on helping the country’s livestock sector and greenhouse production which has been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis Framework, adopted by the Commission on March 23, 2022, in recognition of the impact the conflict is having on the EU economy.

Under this Swedish measure, eligible beneficiaries will be entitled to receive limited amounts of aid in the form of direct grants up to €35,000.

Livestock producers will be entitled to receive a fixed-aid amount per animal.

For greenhouse production, the aid will be calculated on the size of the area used to grow fruits, berries, vegetables, mushrooms, sprouts, spices or ornamental plants between February-June 2022.

The measure will be open to companies of all sizes active in the sectors which have affected by the input price increases caused by the war and the related sanctions.

EU Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager, who is responsible for competition policy, said:

“The price increase of electricity, animal feed and fuel caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related sanctions has hit particularly hard the agricultural sector.

“This €154 million scheme will enable Sweden to support livestock and greenhouse producers affected by the current geopolitical crisis,” she explained.

Vestager reiterated that the EU continues to stand with the people of Ukraine, while also working the EU member states to ensure national supports can be put in place in a timely and effective manner.

On June 22, the commission approved a €180 million scheme to support Italian companies in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and aquaculture sectors.

It followed the sanctioning of a €3.9 million scheme to support the beef, poultry and horticulture sectors in Estonia.