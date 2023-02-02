Criticism of the partnership between Coillte and UK asset management company Gresham House has reached the European Parliament.

Speaking in the parliament this week, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus criticised the Irish government for not supporting a motion that was put forward in the Dáil by his party which called for the government to scrap the partnership.

The Midlands-Northwest MEP told the parliament that the deal “only lines the pockets of corporations with no regard for Ireland’s resources or citizens”.

“The Irish government is failing rural Ireland, forestry and biodiversity.

“The use of our natural assets in a deal with foreign investment funds adds insult to injury,” MacManus commented.

He added: “This deal won’t benefit the environment. It won’t help Ireland reach our climate goals. This deal only lines the pockets of corporations with no regard for our resources or citizens.”

He reiterated the numerous calls from all sides for the deal to be abandoned.

“The Irish public, farmers and environmentalists alike are united in their indignation. The deal between Coillte and this British investment fund must be halted,” MacManus commented.

The Sinn Féin MEP has also welcomed the vote in the parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee to address problems of availability and affordability of fertilisers in the EU.

MEPs on the committee this week called on the European Commission to support a transition to organic fertilisers.

The members of the committee say that this will end reliance on imported fertilisers from Russia.

A draft text to that effect was voted on by the committee on Tuesday (January 31), and was passed by its members by 38 votes to seven, with two abstentions.

“These are the right steps towards the development of long-term and sustainable fertiliser and soil nutrient strategies. The increase in input costs is having a detrimental impact on Irish agriculture and is undermining Irish farmers.

“Make no mistake, corporate greed is responsible for this, and Irish farmers are suffering for it. This was one of the main reasons I tabled amendments to support the use and supply of organic fertilisers,” MacManus said.

“Where possible, organic alternatives should help facilitate a domestic supply, particularly to reduce dependency on the chemical fertiliser companies and imports,” he added.