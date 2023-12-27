Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has launched the code of good practice regarding the responsible use of antimicrobials in horses.

This is the 8th code of good practice on responsible use of antimicrobials developed by, and for, animal health sector stakeholders in Ireland.

This code is an output of Ireland’s National Action Plan (iNAP) to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR is resistance of a microorganism to a drug that was originally effective for treatment of infections caused by that microorganism.

Speaking on the launch, Minister McConalogue said: “Working in partnership, our multidisciplinary equine stakeholders have again come together to produce an excellent resource, for our horse owners and keepers.

“This best practice code highlights the importance of the responsible use of antimicrobials, such as antibiotics, in order to safeguard their efficacy as much and for as long as possible, for both our human and veterinary patients alike.

“Importantly, the code also provides practical, concise advice to support the responsible use of antimicrobials by horse owners and keepers.”

Calling AMR a “global threat,” McConalogue said it is a threat towards “our health, our animal’s health, our shared environment and ultimately our agri-industry”.

The minister said that along with the responsible use of antimicrobials, “all animal owners need to do what they can to promote their animal’s health and reduce the risk of disease”.

“Disease prevention through enhanced biosecurity and optimal animal health management are key measures to reduce the need to use antimicrobials, such as antibiotics. This code clearly outlines these measures for our horse owners,” the minister said.

Antimicrobials

National Action Plans on AMR are an international commitment to member states of both the European Commission and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Ireland’s second One Health National Action Plan (iNAP2) was developed following the WHO Global Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance.

The plan contains a range of strategic interventions and activities across the human health, animal health and environmental sectors grouped under five strategic objectives aimed at:

Improving awareness and knowledge of AMR;

Enhancing surveillance of antibiotic resistance and antibiotic use;

Reducing the spread of infection and disease;

Optimizing the use of antibiotics in human and animal health; and

Promoting research and sustainable investment in new medicines, diagnostic tools, vaccines and other interventions

Minister McConalogue acknowledged the contribution of all members of the iNAP animal health implementation committee, specifically those who collaborated and provided leadership in the development of this code for horse owners.

“I wish to sincerely thank our equine health stakeholders, specifically veterinary practitioners and researchers for their enthusiasm, commitment, time and expertise, all generously given, to produce this document,” he said.