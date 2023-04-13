The closing date for the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the Seed Potato Sector and the Chipping Sector.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed today (Thursday, April 13) that the closing date has been moved back to 5:00p.m on Friday, April 21.

The original closing date was tomorrow.

This scheme is targeted at potato growers who specialise in growing seed potatoes and/or chipping potatoes in Ireland.

The scheme is intended to assist in the development of the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector, by grant-aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

These investments can including renewable energy, as well as technology adoption specific to the seed potato sector and the chipping potato sector.

Application forms and the scheme terms and conditions are available on the department's website.

Completed application forms and supporting documentation must be submitted in hardcopy before the closing date.

The application must be sent to the Horticulture and Plant Health Division at the department's Backweston Campus in Cellbridge, Co. Kildare.

The scheme is funded to the tune of €3.1 million through the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR).

While the seed potato sector has received aid from schemes of this type in the past, this new scheme has been extended in 2023 to include growers of Irish chipping potatoes.

Speaking when the scheme was announced in mid-March, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue said: “The scheme is in recognition of the challenges faced by the Irish potato sector following the UK's decision to leave the EU.

“This scheme will enable these specialised growers to develop capacity and ensure a renewed focus on the local supply model.”

Around 4,000t of seed potato previously supplied by Britain, as of January 1, 2021, can no longer be imported into Ireland. In addition, Ireland imports around 64,000t of potatoes from the UK.

Most of these fresh potato imports are used by Irish chip-shop owners.