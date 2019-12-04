Clearance sale: 90 suckler cows at Ballyjamesduff Mart this evening

A suckler herd clearance sale will be taking place at Ballyjamesduff Mart, Co. Cavan, this evening, Wednesday, December 4.

The sale will feature a total of 90 suckler cows – all scanned in calf to a pedigree Charolais bull – and a number of weanling lots will be on offer also.

Selling will commence at 6:00pm with the suckler sale starting at 7:00pm and will feature a number of lots of interest to farmers.

90 suckler cows all scanned in calf to a pedigree Charolais bull;

Five pedigree Shorthorn cows;

Three pedigree Charolais bulls;

Pedigree Shorthorn bull. On offer this evening will include:

Mart manager John Tevlin has encouraged farmers to come along to the sale and added there’s sure to be something to suit all suckler farmers at the sale.

For more information on the sale, visit Ballyjamesduff Cooperative Livestock Mart Ltd’s Facebook page.

Increased northern activity

Commenting on the trade at yesterday’s sale in Ballyjamesduff Mart, Tevlin noted: “The trade has picked up well and there’s more northern activity.

Beef and store prices have moved on in the north and it was like old times with the enquiries from the north looking for cattle this week.

“There is a lot of cattle going north this week – both forward stores and breeding stock,” he noted.

Concluding, he added: “There was a large entry of stock for this time of the year and a good clearance of all lots.”