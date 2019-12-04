UCD ag-science to host online information events today

University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) School of Agriculture and Food Science is set to host three online information events today, Wednesday, December 4.

The events will be broadcast live from the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science’s Facebook page.

The events will provide an overview of the 12 undergraduate degree programmes offered by the school and available to students entering in September 2020.

The online content will feature current students speaking about their experience of studying at UCD.

As well as this, information on each programme, subject choices and career opportunities will be presented by UCD staff members and recent graduates. Questions from viewers are welcome.

2:00pm: Agriculture Sciences;

3:00pm: Food Science and Human Nutrition;

4:00pm: Horticulture, Landscape and Sportsturf Management, Agri-Environmental Sciences and Forestry. The schedule of events is as follows:

Registration is not required and to follow these events, log onto the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science Facebook page by clicking the link here.

Agricultural scholarships

In other UCD news, last month, two students studying agricultural science in their third-level education have been presented with awards after securing places on Aurivo’s ‘Gaffney & Mulleady Agriculture, Food & Nutrition Scholarship Programme’.

Headquartered in the north-west of Ireland, Aurivo presented the awards to Dylan Cronin of Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon, and Niamh Meehan from Ballindine, Co. Mayo.

Two scholarships, each worth €2,500, were awarded as part of Aurivo’s programme which aims to recognise and reward academic excellence and support young achievers who wish to develop careers in an agri-related profession.