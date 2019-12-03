GDT auction sees slight fall after 5 successive increases

After five consecutive increases, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) auction saw a slight fall of 0.5% at the latest event, held today, Tuesday, December 3.

Today’s tender – event 249 – lasted for two hours and 14 minutes, and saw 179 participating bidders during its 15 rounds of bidding, ending with 135 winning bids.

A total of 36,258MT of product was sold today.

Key Results: AMF index down 5.1%; average price – $4,840/MT;

Butter index down 4.9%; average price – $3,983/MT;

BMP index up 1.6%; average price – $2,846;

Ched index up 2.7%; average price – $3,797/MT;

LAC index not available; average price – $779/MT (a $4 increase);

RenCas index up 4.9%; average price – $8,047/MT;

SMP index up 1.9%; average price – $3,068/MT;

SWP index not available; average price not available;

WMP index up 0.1%; average price – $3,331/MT.

Only two product categories saw decreases at this event, though they were enough to drag back the overall index compared to the more marginal gains for the other products.

The Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) sub-index fell by 5.1%, while the butter sub index fell by 4.9%.

In terms of the products that moved up, rennet casein (RenCas) continued its strong performance from the last GDT event – held on November 19 – with its index increasing today by 4.9%.

Butter milk powder (BMP); cheddar (ched); skim milk powder (SMP); and whole milk powder (WMP) all saw increases – by 1.6%; 2.7%; 1.9%; and 0.1% respectively.

The percentage increase for lactose (lac) was not provided, but in terms of monetary value, it increased by $4/MT.

As is generally the case, figures were not available for sweet whey powder.