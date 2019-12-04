Auction report: TW mania at massive ‘on-site’ sale

A significant auction involving tractors and other equipment took place on Saturday, November 23, in West Row, Suffolk (England).

The sale involved the so-called ‘Cooper Collection’; it included over 30 classic/collectible tractors, as well as commercial vehicles and other lots. In particular, there were clusters of especially eye-catching Ford, County and Roadless tractors.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on some of the Ford TW (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1982 Ford TW-20 (pictured below) was described as follows: “uncommon” 2WD version; serial number 910261; 18.4R38 rear and 11.0-16 front wheels/tyres; showing 5,182 hours. It sold for £9,800 (no VAT).

This 1984 Ford TW-25 (pictured below) was described as follows: “uncommon” 2WD version; serial number 911945; 18.4R38 rear and 11.00-16 front wheels/tyres; showing 8,014 hours. It sold for £10,800 (no VAT).

This 1980 Ford TW-10 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 907424; ZF front axle; 18.4R38 rear 14.9R24 front wheels/tyres; showing 4,276 hours. It sold for £14,000 (no VAT).

This 1982 Ford TW-30 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 910973; ZF front axle; Firestone 20.8R38 rear and 14.9R278 front wheels/tyres; showing 7,387 hours. It sold for £23,500 (no VAT).

This 1988 Ford TW-25 (pictured below) was described as follows: Force II; serial number 919445; ZF front axle; 18.4R38 rear and 14.9R28 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £8,500 (plus VAT).

This 1987 FORD TW-35 (pictured below) was described as follows: Force II; serial number 917972. It sold for £25,000 (plus VAT).

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this tractor-packed auction.