This week will see another busy auction at Dromore as Euroauctions holds its February machinery sale on February 24 and 25 in Co. Tyrone.
As always, there is a full range of construction machinery on offer with some items of interest mixed into the sea of yellow booms and rusty tracks that may catch the attention of farmers.
Mix of classics and contemporaries
Although the number of tractors available does not overwhelm the catalogue, there is a good mix of lots, ranging from restoration projects to high horsepower machines which can be put straight to work in a contractor’s fleet.
Workshop wonders from Euroauctions
Older tractors need no longer be considered fit only for the scrap yard; they are often easy to fix and reliable if kept to lighter duties.
There is plenty of life in many of them as most mechanical parts are still available for the more popular makes, and although some of the trim may take hunting down, they are often still very useable, if there is the time and the facilities available to bring them back to life.
The auction will take place on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, at Euroauction’s Dromore site in Co. Tyrone.
It will be held live with online bidding and pre-bidding facilities available for those who register beforehand.