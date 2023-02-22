This week will see another busy auction at Dromore as Euroauctions holds its February machinery sale on February 24 and 25 in Co. Tyrone.

As always, there is a full range of construction machinery on offer with some items of interest mixed into the sea of yellow booms and rusty tracks that may catch the attention of farmers.

Mix of classics and contemporaries

Although the number of tractors available does not overwhelm the catalogue, there is a good mix of lots, ranging from restoration projects to high horsepower machines which can be put straight to work in a contractor’s fleet. 167hp worth of Fendt is always going to catch the eye. Although the age of this 716 Vario isn’t given, it is presented well and longevity and reliability are features that the German company are always hammering home Carrying its years well is this Same 100.4 Silver with a Sigma4 front loader. This was the smaller of the two Silver 100s, a six-cylinder version was also available up until 2004 The Massey Ferguson 7618 was produced for just two years. This example was first registered in 2015 and has 165hp on tap. Front and cab suspension along with loader brackets are also part of the deal. Hours unknown.

Workshop wonders from Euroauctions

Older tractors need no longer be considered fit only for the scrap yard; they are often easy to fix and reliable if kept to lighter duties.

There is plenty of life in many of them as most mechanical parts are still available for the more popular makes, and although some of the trim may take hunting down, they are often still very useable, if there is the time and the facilities available to bring them back to life. Little is known about this Muir Hill, but they retain their popularity with collectors and the six-cylinder Ford industrial engines which power them are rock-solid units which are easily fixed and maintained That classic Fiat styling from the 1980s is epitomised in this 56hp 566 which is just begging to be restored and used for light work and road runs Looking a little rough around the the edges, this International Harvester 956 has that much sought-after six-cylinder diesel from Neuss, a power unit which is rapidly achieving legendry status amongst collectors

The auction will take place on Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25, at Euroauction’s Dromore site in Co. Tyrone.

It will be held live with online bidding and pre-bidding facilities available for those who register beforehand.