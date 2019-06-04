Classic silage harvesting convoy out in force…in the north-east

Sunday (June 2) saw a plethora of classic and vintage tractors and silage-making equipment descend on a site close to Ardee, Co. Louth.

The event, described as “one of the largest vintage and classic silage working days in Ireland”, was organised by the ‘Border Counties Vintage Grassmen‘.

There was a veritable army of trailed harvesters, including single-chop, double-chop and precision-chop machines – from several different decades. The ensuing convoy of self-propelled machines, however, stole the show. That line-up was chiefly comprised of New Holland models, but also encompassed a Claas Jaguar 690.

Thankfully, it remained dry overhead – as the various machines edged their way around the field. It was well worth a visit, for anyone with even a passing interest in machinery from yesteryear.

This picture gallery (below) – courtesy of photographer Ray Mallon (RM Agriphotos) – depicts just some of the eye-catching sights that awaited visitors to year’s event.

Silage-related news

Interestingly, in other silage-related news, the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors of Ireland (FCI) has appealed to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) to recommend a maximum loading height of 6m for silage pits.

According to the FCI, huge increases in dairy cow herd sizes on many farms – coupled with heavy grass crops and a 10-15% carry-over of silage in many pits – have meant that “many farmers are expecting or forcing farm contractors to put more silage into existing pits”.

The only way that contractors can put more silage into many older, existing pits is by going up, according to the group.

Commenting on the matter, FCI CEO Michael Moroney said: “We have received a number of reports from contractors where farmers are requesting or forcing them to work on pits that are over 10m (35ft) high.

Our members are concerned about the safety of their drivers working wheeled loaders at these heights.