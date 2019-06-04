ABP announces new managing director of pet food division

Irish-based beef processor ABP Food Group has today, Tuesday, June 4, announced a new appointment to the role of managing director of its pet food division, C&D Foods.

The new appointment, Colm Dore, has been employed by ABP in Ireland since 2004. He has held a number of roles in the fresh meat division most recently as a plant general manager.

He is a chartered accountant and before joining ABP, he worked as a group financial controller for Qualceram Shires PLC, and trained and qualified with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

According to a statement from ABP Food Group, C&D Foods is one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of private label pet food.

The entity has nine manufacturing facilities in seven countries employing over 1,500 people.

The company explained that it manufactures “a complete range of products in pouch, alutray, canned and dry format pet foods”.

Advertisement

Acquisition

The appointment follows February’s announcement that Larry Goodman’s ABP Food Group (ABP) purchased Philip Reynolds’ 15% share in C&D Foods.

The company was originally founded in Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford almost 50 years ago by his late father, and former taoiseach (1992-1994), Albert Reynolds.

In a statement, ABP said it had reached an agreement with Reynolds “to acquire his remaining 15% shareholding in C&D Foods”.

In a statement, Frank Stephenson, ABP’s CEO, praised C&D Foods outlining how the business has grown into “one of Europe’s leading” private label pet food businesses under Reynolds’ leadership.