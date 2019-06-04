Status Yellow rainfall warning issued for 11 counties

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 11 counties, valid from this morning, Tuesday, Jun 4, through to tomorrow.

Issued by the national meteorological office this morning at 6:00am, the alert will be valid from 7:00am this morning through to 6:00am tomorrow morning.

The warning affects counties: Dublin; Kildare; Laois; Longford; Louth; Wicklow; Offaly; Westmeath; Meath; Cavan; and Monaghan.

With heavy rain expected today and overnight, 30 to 35mm of rain is expected.

According to Met Éireann, rain over Munster and south Leinster will become fairly widespread this morning, with the rain heaviest over Leinster and east Ulster, giving a risk of some spot flooding.

However, more showery weather will develop over west Connacht and much of Munster this afternoon, a few of which may turn heavy and thundery, according to the national meteorological office.

Top temperatures will reach 12° to 16° in light to moderate north-west breezes.

There will be further rain over Ulster and parts of Leinster and east Connacht for a time tonight, heavy in places.

However, it will be more showery elsewhere, with some dry spells. Lowest temperatures of 6° to 9° are predicted in moderate north-west breezes.

The coming week will be characterized by very showery interludes; therefore drying will be good at times but often poor during showery episodes, according to Met Éireann.

Spraying opportunities will similarly depend on dry spells between showers, but winds will generally be light to moderate.

Regarding field conditions, soil temperatures are between 1° and 3° above normal.

Apart from the north-west of the country where soils are near saturation, moisture deficits range from 20 to 40mm across the midlands and east.

Tomorrow

Early rain over northern areas is expected to clear soon, tomorrow morning. Some bright or sunny spells are expected to develop, but there will be some showers at times too, a few of these heavy.

Top temperatures will reach 12° to 15° in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow night should experience clear spells but there will be some showers in places too, again a few of these heavy.

It will be cool, with lowest temperatures dropping to 4° to 7° in light variable breezes. A few patches of mist are expected around dawn also.

Outlook

Thursday will be a bright, fresh day, with sunny spells and showers. The showers are likely to be heaviest and most frequent over south Munster, south Leinster and also in the north-west of the country, with a risk of some hail and thundery downpours.

Top temperatures will reach 12° to 15° while moderate north-west breezes will be fresh on parts of the Atlantic seaboard.

Some further showers are likely over north and northwestern areas overnight, but it should dry out elsewhere, with clear skies and slack variable breezes. It will be cool with lowest temperatures again dropping to 4° to 7°.

Friday will see another showery day in store, but there will be some bright or short sunny spells also.