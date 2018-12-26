New online Agricultural Entrepreneurship course unveiled

A new online course in Agricultural Entrepreneurship will be on offer from the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology (GMIT) in the new year.

The GMIT School of Business was awarded funding through the Government/HEA funded Springboard+ programme to provide an online course to 40 successful applicants.

The programme, Certificate in Business in Agricultural Entrepreneurship, a QQI Level 6 course, will provide learners with a foundation in business and entrepreneurship education in the context of the agricultural sector.

The content covered will enable learners to develop and potentially launch product and service ideas in the agricultural sector.

Kevin McDonagh, programme chair, commented on the initiative, describing it as a “unique course”.

“It is free for eligible applicants and delivered online which will give people greater flexibility in completing the programme of study.

“This course will be of particular interest to: individuals who have, or wish to develop, a business idea for the agricultural sector; individuals who have a small business in the agricultural sector but require an understanding of business acumen to progress and grow their business; or anyone interested in participating in the agricultural sector,” he added.

The course

The course is structured across two semesters.

Introduction to the Agricultural Industry;

Marketing and Market Research;

An Introduction to Accounting and Taxation; and

An Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Creativity module. Semester one runs from January to April 2019 where learners will complete four modules:

In semester two, running from September to December 2019, participants complete a Business Management module and develop their respective idea further by completing the Enterprise Project module, which platforms their proposal into a cohesive and measured business plan.

Interested applicants can make an application through the Springboard website. Alternatively, those interested can make contact with Kevin McDonagh by emailing: [email protected]; or phoning: 091-742340.